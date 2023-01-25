DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Knight’s Inn in Franklin has been temporarily shut down after the fifth death at the hotel in five years, according to court filings.

Medics were called to the Knight’s Inn off of I-75 and State Route 73 last week when a woman died of a suspected drug overdose.

Records show that since the current owners took over, police and medics have been called for drug use, drug trafficking, robbery, prostitution, motor vehicle theft and violent assaults.

City officials want the hotel demolished at the owner’s expense.

A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the future of the hotel.