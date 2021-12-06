MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Waynesville police officer charged with several counts of rape was found guilty Monday.

Peyton Kocevar was found guilty of one count of rape, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. For all other charges, he was either found not guilty or the deliberation ended in a hung jury.

Kocevar was charged with seven counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition for offenses that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016, when he was in high school. Several victims came forward to disclose incidents where Kocevar allegedly forced himself upon them.

Since September 2019, Kocevar served as a part-time reserve Waynesville police officer. He was fired in 2020.

Kocevar is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.