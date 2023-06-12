DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Warren County business owner is facing fraud and aggravated theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1 million from a client.

Patrick Thayer, 47, of Lebanon, is the former owner of Broadway Financial Solutions, a tax preparation service. He also worked as a securities salesperson for various brokerage firms and was later licensed as an investment adviser, according to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2013, Thayer used a victim’s personal identifying information to open a new bank account in her name without her knowledge or consent. Thayer began selling securities from the victim’s brokerage account and transferred the proceeds to the newly opened bank account which he controlled. He used the funds from the bank account for his own personal expenses, the release states.

The victim became aware of the fraud in 2022 when she was contacted by the IRS about the bank account that Thayer had opened in her name, the release states.

Thayer has been indicted on two counts of securities fraud, one count of aggravated theft, one count of telecommunications fraud and one count of identity fraud.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, June 30.