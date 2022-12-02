Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former utility clerk in Auglaize County has been indicted on 15 felony counts.

According to a release, a grand jury indicted Christine Steinke on 15 charges related to more than $150,000 in theft from the city of Wapakoneta. Steinke served as a utility clerk in the Wapakoneta Utilities Department.

An investigation was conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Auglaize County Prosecutor Edwin A. Pierce and the indictment announcement was made jointly.

Prosecuting Attorney Pierce said, “The yearlong investigation initiated by the Wapakoneta Police Department and continued by Ohio BCI involved the gathering and review of thousands of pages of records, which resulted in the indictment against Steinke.”

In September 2021, Steinke was placed on paid leave and resigned two months later.

Steinke was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 and released on her own recognizance on Friday, Dec. 2. She was released after a bond hearing in Auglaize County Common Please Court.