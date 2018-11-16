Former state trooper killed after shooting West AL District Attorney, official says

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — District Attorney Greg Griggers was fired upon ambush style Thursday, reportedly by a former Alabama state trooper, officials say.

According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, Griggers was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay. He says the former trooper who shot Griggers was fatally shot, but did not elaborate by whom. Jackson identified the suspect as former state trooper Steven Smith, Jr.

ALEA SBI Capt. Jason Roberts says Smith fired upon Griggers in an “ambush style shooting” while Griggers was in his car with his security officer coming back from lunch. Griggers was treated and released with minor injuries after being shot. Smith died on the scene.

Jackson says Smith is the same Alabama state trooper suspected of firing two shotgun blasts into the Livingston home of Circuit Judge Eddie Hardaway in February of 1996.

ALEA held a press conference and said Smith was hired in 1982 and fired in 1996.

Griggers is the district attorney for the 17th judicial court circuit, covering Greene, Marengo and Sumter counties.

United States Attorney Jay E. Town released this statement on the incident:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Greg and his family. District Attorney Griggers is a dedicated public servant and an honorable man. This serves as yet another reminder of the perils and dangers that law enforcement at every level face daily.”

ALEA spokesperson Robyn Bradley Bryan told CBS 42, “The State Bureau of Investigation, which is part of ALEA, is investigating. Nothing further is available.”

