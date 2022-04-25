WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Springboro superintendent was sentenced for theft, ethics offenses.

Daniel Schroer, 53, of Germantown, was sentenced to three years of probation on Thursday, April 21. He was also ordered to pay $1,200 each to the Springboro School District and Ohio Auditor of State.

Schroer was found guilty of the following counts after entering a guilty plea: one count of tampering with records, six counts of theft in office, eight counts of filing a false disclosure statement, and ten counts of representation by public employee or official, according to the Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office opened a preliminary investigation on Schroer in October 2019. It was found that Schroer falsified records to be reimbursed for travel not taken for school purposes sixteen different times. He got $1,291.66 from the district for the travel that either did not happen, or was unrelated to school.

Ohio Ethics Commission investigators found that Schroer also solicited, pressured and received personal loans from three district employees that totaled $4,500.00. The commission also said Schroer solicited and received personal loans totaling $3,500 from principals of vendors that were either currently, or considering doing business with the district.