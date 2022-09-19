BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the identified suspect in the Lealand Ave. Saturday shooting used to be an MC sheriff’s deputy.

Michael Bruno, 49, is waking up in the Mahoning County Jail Sunday morning charged with aggravated murder and domestic violence.

Bruno was a sheriff’s deputy under former Sheriff Randall Wellington. He joined the MC sheriff’s office in 1995 and became a full-time sheriff’s deputy in 2000, according to the MC Sheriff’s Office.

Bruno retired from the sheriff’s office in 2006.

One man died following the shooting Bruno is suspected of being inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1800 block of Lealand Avenue, where they found the victim.

Police are not identifying the victim at this time.

Police say detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting.