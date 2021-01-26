Former RTA driver pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, traffic violation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus driver has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter after striking and subsequently killing Lynn Willis while she was in a crosswalk in March 2020.

Prosecutors told 2 NEWS Belyeu was in court Monday, where he also pleaded guilty to an unspecified traffic violation.

Vehicular manslaughter is a second degree misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of three months in jail and a $750 fine. The traffic violation only carries a maximum fine of $150.

The judge has ordered a presentence investigation and will provide a date for that, and the sentencing, in the near future.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.