PENN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University starting quarterback Terrelle Pryor has been arrested on simple assault and other charges.

According to court documents, Pryor was arrested early Wednesday morning in Penn Township, just east of Pittsburgh.

The police report from the Penn Township Police Department said Pryor allegedly shoved a woman and hit her across the face with an open palm, causing an injury to her left eye.

Police said Pryor and the victim were at a bar drinking when they left together. When they arrived at a home, Pryor got out of the car while the victim left and went to a second bar.

While she was at the bar, police said Pryor called her more than 50 times and sent her more than 30 text messages.

When the victim returned to the home, she went to the back deck and laid on deck furniture, telling police she did not want to go into the home because she was afraid of Pryor.

Pryor eventually came out onto the deck and that is when he allegedly struck the victim, police said.

The victim then began to flee, at which point, Pryor is accused of throwing a deck chair at her as she ran away.

According to police, the victim made it to her vehicle and while inside, Pryor allegedly threw pumpkins at the front windshield, damaging it. The victim called 911.

Pryor is charged with simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief related to domestic violence law.

Pryor was arrested in November 2019 and charged with simple assault in a domestic dispute against the same victim in which he was stabbed by the woman

Pryor was the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback from 2008 to 2010, leading the team to two Big 10 titles.

Pryor was one of the “Tattoo Five,” members of the 2010 OSU team punished because Pryor, Mike Adams, Daniel “Boom” Herron, DeVier Posey, and Solomon Thomas received improper benefits from a local tattoo parlor owner in exchange for memorabilia.

Pryor was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2011, where he was quarterback from 2011 to 2013 before joining the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals. He switched to wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 before joining the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was released in 2019.