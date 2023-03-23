COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Pike County official illegally pocketed nearly $7,000 from her public office, a special audit confirmed on Thursday.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber said an investigation into Sharon Manson, the former executive director of the Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau, revealed she improperly issued herself $6,805 in extra payroll checks from 2016 to 2019.

Manson was one of the original trustees of the bureau, which opened in 1998. In March 2019, she was terminated from her role, Faber said in a news release.

She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of theft in office and soliciting or accepting improper compensation in May 2022, Faber said.

A Pike County Common Pleas Court judge sentenced Manson to 30 hours of community service, issued her a $500 fine and ordered her to reimburse the bureau with the $6,805 she stole, according to Faber.