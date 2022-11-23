Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Ohio children’s pastor was arrested on 215 counts of child pornography last week in Alabama.

According to jail records, Steve Wukmer, 66, was arrested at his Fort Payne, Alabama, workplace and booked into jail around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

A tip led the Rainsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division to execute a search of Wukumer’s home, where they seized items revealing 215 instances of child pornography.

A Facebook post by the Rainsville Police Department states that the Dekalb County Sheriff’s office performed forensic downloads of the electronic devices seized at Wukmer’s home.

“I am disgusted that someone could be doing this sort of thing here in Rainsville, but unfortunately, I’m also not surprised,” Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said in the post.

“We in law enforcement are seeing more and more of this terrible act, even locally. I am so proud of our police department for jumping on this investigation and getting it done quickly to protect the kids in our community.”

Rainsville police confirmed that Wukmer moved to Rainsville, Ala. from Dayton, Ohio.

Wukmer told investigators that he was previously a children’s minister in Ohio, but at this time it’s not clear if he was involved in any misconduct while there.

Wukmer is being held at the Dekalb County Jail on $6.45 million bond.