GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former employee with the Fairborn City School District was indicted on over 80 charges related to sex, drug crimes.

Eriks Fricsons was indicted on 83 charges on Friday, according to the Greene County court records. The specific charges are as follows: 40 counts of sexual battery (third-degree felony), 40 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of corrupting another with drugs, and one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana.

The Fairborn City School District said 52-year-old Fricsons was the ROTC coordinator at Fairborn High School. The school confirmed his arrest earlier in May and said he resigned his position.

Fricsons was initially arrested and placed in the Fairborn Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs and sexual battery on Thursday, May 6.

The district had said it is working with Fairborn police and an investigation is underway. The school said it has no further comment at this time pending the investigation.