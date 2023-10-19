DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former chief financial officer at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has pleaded guilty.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Greg Bell, pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, Oct. 19. Aggravated theft, conspiracy and tampering with records are all included in the charges he was facing.

Bell, the former chief financial officer for the zoo, was indicted in September. On Oct. 19, Bell’s guilty plea was for his role “to defraud the zoo and the public of more than $2.29 million,” according to Yost.

The case for his two co-defendants reportedly remains ongoing.

The former CFO will be sentenced at a later date.