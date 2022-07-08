TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a former childcare worker after finding significant amounts of child pornography in his home.

According to a release by the Miami County Sheriff, deputies and detectives worked with Tipp City Police officers to search the home of 29-year-old Thomas Allore on the 700 block of Cheyenne Place.

Evidence seized at the residence showed that Allore was uploading and downloading large amounts of child pornography.

Authorities seized several computers, the release said as well as cell phones, portable hard drives, and other I.T.-related media. At this time, forensic searches are being performed on those items.

The release states that Allore had been employed at multiple childcare facilities in the past, including locations in Tipp City, Clark County, Greene County and Montgomery County. Detectives are now alerting law enforcement in the relevant jurisdictions.

Allore was arrested without incident and is currently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He has been charged with four counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor. More charges will be filed after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Todd Cooper at 937-440-6085 EXT. 3986 or email cooper.todd@miamicountyso.com.

Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website here.