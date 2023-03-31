DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The former auditor of Butler County has been sentenced.

According to a release, former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was sentenced on Friday, March 31 in the Butler County Common Pleas Court. In court, Reynolds was sentenced to 5 years of community control and 30 days in the county jail, stayed pending an appeal.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that back in December 2022, the former auditor was convicted on a felony count of unlawful interest in a public contract.

“While I am disappointed in this sentenced, I am gratified that the court recognized this abuse of public trust warrants at least some jail time,” Yost said. “Every public servant should remember Dave’s rule of ethics: the only benefit you get from your public service is a paycheck and a sense of a job well done.”

Nancy Nix was sworn in on Monday, Feb. 13 to perform the duties and act as the Butler County Auditor, a release said.