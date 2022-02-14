DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former longtime Beavercreek police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to two federal child pornography crimes.



Kevin Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. He was arrested in April 2020 and indicted in June 2020.

According to the plea document, between April 2015 and July 2017, Kovacs uploaded more than 300 images and 2,200 videos depicting child pornography to his Dropbox account. Videos featured the sexual abuse of children as young as toddler aged.



In total, as of December 2019, Kovacs possessed more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography, according to the release. He had used online messenger, social media, cloud storage and email accounts to transport and possess child pornography.



Kovacs’ plea includes an agreed sentencing range of 60 to 240 months in prison. The sentence will be determined at a future hearing.