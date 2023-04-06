DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Beavercreek police officer and D.A.R.E. officer has been sentenced to prison for two federal crimes.

Sixty-year-old Kevin Kovacs of Fairborn was sentenced on Thursday to 181 months in prison. In court, Kovacs received a sentence of over 15 years for child pornography crimes.

The sentencing comes after Kovac was arrested in April 2020 and indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020. In February 2022, the former DARE officer pled guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography.

Kovacs began his employment with the Beavercreek Police Department back in 1992 and retired in 201. He was employed by Beavercreek City Schools for the last 6 years of employment as a D.A.R.E. officer.

“The law holds everyone accountable, no matter who they are or what their profession is,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said. “As a law enforcement officer, Kovacs should have been a trusted member of society, but instead he victimized children. He deserves this time in federal prison.”

A release says in total as of December 2019, the former officer possessed over 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography.

After Kovacs is released from prison, he will be required as a part of the sentence to be on 15 years of supervised release and will have to pay $45K in restitution to the victims.