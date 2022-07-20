MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor is facing multiple charges, including rape.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the office was made aware of a criminal investigation for a former assistant prosecutor, John Amos, in June of 2020. The prosecutor’s office said the incident had occurred seven years prior.

The police report was completed in February 2021 and showed that the incident had happened outside of work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor’s office.

Amos was placed on leave, according to the prosecutor’s office, however, he resigned on July 15, 2022.

Also on July 15, the indictment for two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery was filed against Amos.

The prosecutor’s office reported that a special prosecutor from Lucas County is leading the investigation.