Former contractor at WPAFB sentenced for taking 2,500 pages of classified information

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former contractor with the United States Air Force was sentenced in U.S. District Court for illegally taking approximately 2,500 pages of classified documents.

Izaak Vincent Kemp, 36, of Fairborn, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, according to Acting United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel Kemp was charged on Jan. 25 by a Bill of Information. He pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 25.

According to court documents, Kemp was employed as a contractor at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) from July 2016 to May 2019, and later as a contractor at the U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC). While working at AFRL and NASIC – both located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn – Kemp had Top Secret security clearance.

Patel said that despite having training on various occasions on how to safeguard classified material, Kemp took 112 classified documents and retained them at his home.

Law enforcement found the more than 100 documents, which contained approximately 2,500 pages of material classified at the SECRET level, while executing a search warrant at Kemp’s home on May 25, 2019.

