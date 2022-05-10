MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio man previously facing a human trafficking charge received a reduced charge and prison time after pleading guilty to other sex crimes, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Detectives from the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Force testified before a Morgan County grand jury in November while investigating Brian O’Neil, 37, of Nashport. The jury indicted him with two felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and authorities arrested him within the same month.

The indictment accused O’Neil of two instances where he had sex with minors, the first being a 14-year-old and another with a 15-year-old. After an additional investigation that went into February, the jury then charged him with human trafficking, according to the sheriff’s office.

O’Neil plead guilty Friday to two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He received a reduced charge of importuning instead of human trafficking, to which he also plead guilty. Court documents show prosecutors will recommend seven consecutive years of prison time combined between the three charges at his Aug. 2 sentencing date.