OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother, according to the Florida State Attorney’s office.

Joshua Kyle Nunn was sentenced to life for the murder of his 72-year-old mother. Nunn beat her with a hammer, strangled her with a pillow and choked her using an electric cord from an alarm clock.

Okaloosa County deputies found the woman in her bed covered in blood Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Deputies determined that Nunn stole her car and credit card after killing her. Nunn plead guilty to Second Degree Murder, Grand Theft Auto and Petit Theft, according to the release.

Nunn was sentenced to life after he pled guilty. He was considered a prison release reoffender, which may have contributed to his life sentence. Reoffenders are more likely to commit crimes once they get out of jail, making them eligible for longer sentences. Nunn will serve a mandatory life sentence with no early release, according to the state attorney’s office.