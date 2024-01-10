TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused in an incident in Trotwood on Monday now knows some of the charges he is facing.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, James Skirvin, 54, of Florida, is currently facing one count of misdemeanor domestic violence and one count of felonious assault.

Before leading officers on a pursuit on US-35, Skirvin is accused of a hit and run incident at Voyager Village Trailer Park in Trotwood. The incident is believed to have involved the suspect and his daughter.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson confirmed at the initial press conference on Monday that officers were dispatched to the trailer park on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 11 a.m.

Both Skirvin and his daughter remain in the hospital. The suspect’s daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.