COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five-week-old twins are being cared for at Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a suspected felonious assault, which was reported on Monday in Portsmouth.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a detective in the Special Victim’s Unit received a call from Portsmouth police, who were contacted by a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital about a possible child abuse case.

The social worker told police that they had five-week-old twin babies in their trauma unit. The twins were originally taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a possible broken arm, but after hospital staff noticed hemorrhages in both of the twin’s eyes, the infants were transferred to Columbus.

The child abuse trauma team notified detectives of multiple injuries, including broken bones to the arms and legs, rib fractures, abrasions to the face and bruising. As a result, Scioto County Children Services were notified and removed the twins from their parents’ custody.

After conducting interviews with family members and witnesses, the Sheriff’s office arrested Codi Allen, 20, and SueAnn Carter, 27, both of Portsmouth.

They are each charged with two counts of felonious assault, four counts of endangering children in the second degree, and four counts of endangering children in the third degree. They are being held on $340,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and asks that anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.