XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A police pursuit in Greene County ended with five juveniles being detained.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Coddington Ave. and S. Detroit St. in Xenia. Dispatchers had received numerous reports of shots being fired.

When officers from the Xenia Police Department arrived at the scene, a suspicious vehicle was spotted and fled the area. Authorities later realized the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Clark County.

“Deputy George located the vehicle on US 35 eastbound traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said. “The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Springfield.”

Since the driver of the vehicle tried to flee from deputies, stop sticks were initiated.

Five juveniles were found as being inside of the vehicle. All five were detained.