DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dante English, a 30-year-old man from Cincinnati, was sentenced on Wednesday for his involvement in the death of an 18-year-old in Miamisburg.

According to a release by Miamisburg Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., 18-year-old Noah Kinser was shot and killed during a robbery in December of 2018. Another teen was injured in the attack but survived.

English is the last of four people to be sentenced for crimes related to this incident, the release said.

On May 21, 33-year-old Chaz Gillian of St. Clairsville was found guilty of murder felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability, the release said.

34-year-old Jason Churchill of Moraine and 31-year-old Daniel Simone of Englewood were found guilty of complicity to commit involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and having weapons while under disability on October 1.

On April 17, 2020, English was found guilty of arson and tampering with evidence. On Wednesday, November 3, he was sentenced to serve two years in prison for his role in the incident.