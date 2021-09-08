Fight in St. Louis cab ends with passenger shot to death, driver wounded

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) — An altercation inside a cab ended with a deadly shooting Wednesday morning on I-55 in St. Louis.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a preliminary investigation revealed the cab driver and passenger got into an altercation after which the driver reportedly stopped the vehicle in the middle of the interstate.

The highway patrol says the cab driver then pulled out a gun, and during the struggle between the two, the gun went off.

Officials say both the passenger and the cab driver were shot. The passenger died.

A semitrailer truck driver identified only as Nathaniel witnessed the aftermath of the shooting. He said a cab was sitting in the middle of the highway, and a pickup truck whizzed past his vehicle and rear-ended the cab.

Nathaniel said he checked on the pickup driver and found he was bleeding badly. He said he then went to check on the cab. The cab driver told him that he and the passenger had been shot.

According to Nathaniel, the cab driver was saying, “Please, help me. I’m in pain. Please, help.”

The semitrailer driver called 911. The cab driver did not say what led to the shooting.

Southbound I-55 was closed for hours as investigators worked on this case.

