TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities found fentanyl, approximately 7,200 pills that contained a mixture of methamphetamine and ecstasy, weapons and a large amount of money during the search of a Trotwood residence on Thursday.

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood.

During the execution of the search warrant, task force detectives recovered approximately 6 kilos of fentanyl, approximately 7,200 pills that contained a mixture of methamphetamine and ecstasy, 4 handguns, 1 rifle and a large quantity of US currency from the residence, according to a release.

A total of four individuals were arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and are now facing federal drug charges.