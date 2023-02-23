ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl, meth and stolen all-terrain vehicles were among the items and substances recovered during a drug bust in southeast Ohio.

The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force responded to 9706 Church House Rd. in Glouster on Feb. 14 after numerous complaints of drug activity, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. While on the scene, detectives found two stolen cars from Hocking County.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for the camper on the property and located a firearm, suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, in addition to chainsaws and weed eaters.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Division also responded to the scene due to evidence of illegal burning of tires, trash and other debris. The substances the task force seized are being sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for lab testing and a request for charges will be sent to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.