Felon who opened fire in neighborhood, possessed 12 guns sentenced to prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bruce Long, 49, of Dayton, was sentenced in federal court to 78 months in prison for possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of felony offenses.

According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2018, Dayton Police dispatchers received multiple complaints that evening about gunfire in the area of Anna and Second streets. Eyewitnesses observed Long firing a rifle towards an individual near Anna Street. Dayton Police officers also discovered shell casings at the shooting location.

Officers encountered Long at his residence and arrested him. While executing a search warrant at his home, police discovered 12 firearms possessed by Long, including a stolen firearm and a rifle with a large-capacity magazine. Long has six prior felony convictions involving drugs, guns, or violence.