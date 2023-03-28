COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing a teenager in northeast Columbus was in court Tuesday morning.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge issued a $750,000 bond for 18-year-old Bryanna Barozzini, who is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Haila Culbertson. Conditions of the bond include not being in possession of any firearms, weapons, or ammunition, no further acts of violence, to stay away from the victim’s family and the location of the incident.

According to Columbus police, Barozzini and Culbertson were in an argument inside a business on the 5600 block of Emporium Square in Northland late Sunday night. The argument escalated into a fight out in the parking lot. At around 11:45 p.m., Barozzini allegedly swung a knife at Culbertson, resulting in a stab wound.

Culbertson was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but she was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m. Monday. Barozzini, who ran away from the scene before police arrived, was arrested after she admitted to them she had a knife and swung it at Culbertson, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6 at 9 a.m.