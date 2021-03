FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn Police received a call Monday afternoon about a robbery at the US Bank on West Main Street.

Officers arrived just after 3:30 p.m. Police said the robber gave the teller a note demanding money and got away with an undisclosed amount.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.