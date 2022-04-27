FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn man was convicted Wednesday of distributing fentanyl around the Miami Valley.

Clemente Quezada, 39, of Fairborn, was one of eight individuals indicted in June 2021 in a narcotics conspiracy involving at least 14 kilograms of fentanyl destined for resale in Clark, Greene, Hamilton and Montgomery counties.

According to court documents, the defendants used a network of sellers in southern Ohio to distribute kilogram quantities of opioids from supply sources in Mexico and the western United States between Dec. 2020 until June 2021.

The co-conspirators used a series of properties throughout southern Ohio to process, store, and distribute controlled substances and their resulting cash proceeds.

As part of the conspiracy, one defendant, under the guise of her profession as a truck driver, transported thousands of dollars in cash to sources of drug supply in Mexico and the western United States.

Quezada was sentenced to 168 months by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio office.