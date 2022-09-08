FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County judge Michael A. Buckwalter sentenced Joe Eldridge to six years in prison.

Eldridge was accused and found guilty on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

According to a release, Judge Buckwalter stated Eldridge was a “clear and imminent danger to the public”.

Additionally, Eldridge was fined $15,000 and will never be able to operate a motor vehicle for the rest of his life. Eldridge will be placed on post-release control supervision for a minimum one year following his release.

Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes states, “We are grateful to Judge Buckwalter for imposing such a lengthy and, in my view, appropriate sentence. Not every offender should go to prison, but Joe Eldridge certainly should and for as long as possible”.

Eldridge was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 31.