ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former Ohio-based energy company employee has been sentenced to prison for depositing hundreds of checks intended for his employer and using the money for himself.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh says Gregory Thomas Holland of Roanoke, Virginia, was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. Court documents show Holland was employed at American Electric Power for over 35 years.

Prosecutors say Holland opened a checking account using AEP’s name and address and deposited the checks over roughly 15 years.

Prosecutors also said Holland didn’t report the stolen income on tax returns. Holland entered a guilty plea last year.