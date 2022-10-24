Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is facing murder charges for a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on Mother’s Day.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted 26-year-old Jamar Hayes on two counts of Murder, four counts of Felonious Assault and one count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises.

On the afternoon of May 8, two people brought the victim of a shooting, later identified as 32-year-old Shauna Cameron, to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

An investigation by Riverside Police determined the three vehicle occupants were on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive when their vehicle was shot by an occupant in another vehicle. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in the car with Cameron at the time.

Hayes was the shooter and the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, according to police.

After being named a person of interest in the case, a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest on May 16.

Authorities finally located Hayes and brought him into custody on Oct. 13, nearly five months after the warrant was issued.

Hayes is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $2,500,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m.