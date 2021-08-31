Escaped inmate turns himself in to Warren County Sheriff’s Office

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An escaped inmate being sought by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has turned himself in without incident.

Derrick Volz, 27, managed to escape while being transported to an area hospital by staff from Community Correctional Center on Friday, Aug. 27. The center is not affiliated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or the Warren County Jail.

Deputies were alerted to his escape around 10:55 p.m. Friday night and were dispatched to State Route 63 and I-75 to search for him. Volz was spotted going west along SR 63 toward Monroe, evading law enforcement for nearly five days before turning himself in.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Volz turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with his attorney present. He has since been booked into the Warren County Jail.

Volz was being held before his escape for felony possession of drugs in Clermont County.