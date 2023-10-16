BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men were taken into custody after the discovery of fentanyl.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says K-9 units with the sheriff’s office were on S.R. 4, when they had to conduct a traffic stop around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. A combination of different stories and “nervous behavior” were reportedly present by the the individuals in the vehicle, Luis Hernandez-Ramos and Douglas Mancias-Martinez, during the stop.

As a result of the behavior and stories, a K-9 search was conducted. The K-9 officer found three kilos of fentanyl in vacuum-sealed packages, which is enough to kill around one million people.

Sheriff Jones says Hernandez-Ramos and Mancias-Martinez were arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs; both are first-degree felonies.