Englewood man wanted for questioning by Dayton Police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect of a violent sexual assault that happened in Dayton sometime in August of 2019.

Shawn Holmes, 39, is described as a white male who is approximately 6’2″ and 250 lbs. Police said he is balding but has brown hair and brown eyes.

Holmes was last seen driving a 2014 Nissan cargo van with Ohio plates. He last lived in Englewood and is wanted for questioning by Butler Township. There is an active warrant for his arrest through the DPD.

Anyone that has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 937-333-COPS. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

