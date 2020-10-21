Englewood man gets 12 years prison, life time of supervision for sharing child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A U.S. District Court sentenced Jeremy Byrd, 42, of Englewood, to 144 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for distributing child pornography showing images of children less than 12-years-old.

Court documents reveal that in 2018 the Englewood Police Department received a tip that Byrd was soliciting sexual activity from someone pretending to be a 15-year-old on Kik Messenger. Detectives then communicated with Byrd under the guise of 15-year-old “Steph.”

Byrd repeatedly requested nude pictures and solicited her for sex.

Englewood police officers and an FBI agent went to Byrd’s home to execute a search warrant in June 2018. Once they announced themselves, Byrd tried to close the door and began fighting back.

During the struggle, Byrd’s cell phone fell from his person and was seized by police. While the phone was in police custody, Byrd tried to remotely delete the contents of the device. A later examination of the phones contents revealed more than 600 images of child pornography.

Byrd also distributed child pornography to different people on at least 24 occasions.

He had inappropriate conversations online with multiple assumed minors, discussing things like meeting them for sexual activities, as well as sending them inappropriate photos and requesting they send back nude photos of themselves.