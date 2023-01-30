WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A McDonald’s employee faces charges after investigators say he allegedly set two fires at the restaurant in Westlake.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the McDonald’s on Detroit at Columbia Road around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 20. It was the second recent fire at the restaurant, investigators say.

Firefighters say both fires were started by the natural gas fired hot water tank. The building sustained cosmetic damage, firefighters say.

Courtesy of Westlake Police

After looking over surveillance video, investigators say an employee appeared to set both fires on purpose.

Officers arrested the suspect, 51-year-old Randy Harper, of Cleveland, when he showed up for work that afternoon. He’s charged with felony arson.

Harper was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $50,000 bond.