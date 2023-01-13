PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County woman accused of killing her grandmother in November 2022 has been found competent to stand trial.

According to the Eaton Police Division, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny of Eaton turned herself in, admitting to drowning her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny.

Body cam footage obtained by 2 NEWS showed Matheny telling police officers that she could not afford to put her grandmother in a nursing home.

“It’s nothing that she did,” she said in a police interview, ”She’s not – She’s the perfect freaking grandma.”

Matheny appeared in court in December 2022 where she entered a “not guilty” plea and her bond was set at $500,000. A competency trial was also ordered for her.

In January 2023 in the Preble County Common Pleas Court, Matheny was found competent to stand trial.

A pre-trial has been set for March 2 at 8:45 a.m. and a trial has been set for March 13 at 8:30 a.m.