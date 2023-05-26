DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people jailed during the investigation into the disappearance and death of a Piqua woman are facing additional charges.

Julie Jenkins, 43, and Danel King, 51, were arrested earlier this month on drug and obstructing charges in the death of Charlena O’Neal.

They are now both facing one count of obstructing official business. King faces an additional charge of possessing criminal tools.

Both are charged with obstruction for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of O’Neal’s body, according to court documents from the Miami County Municipal Court.

The documents show King’s additional charge is for using his vehicle to “transport a deceased female to a location to dump her body on the side of the road.”

Both have pleaded not guilty. They are expected back in court on May 31.