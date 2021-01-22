Drugs seized in Piqua, search for suspect continues

This photo shows drugs and cash seized from a Piqua home when Miami County Deputies and U.S. Marshals went to arrest Cecil Archie, who is still at large. (Photo: Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with drug trafficking.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said Friday Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals are looking for 34-year-old Cecil Archie of Piqua who is wanted on two felony warrants for trafficking narcotics. Deputies received information that Archie was staying in the 600 block of Nicklin Avenue in Piqua but he was not found there. The Sheriff’s Office said evidence that Archie had been staying at the Nicklin Ave. home was found.

Detectives searched the home and found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The Sheriff’s Office asks the public to help locate Archie who is still at large. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Archie is asked to notify local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Sheriff’s Office website.