CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Euclid man indicted in Cuyahoga County after a toddler reportedly overdosed twice in two days while in his care is now under federal indictment for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Alfonzo T. Neal, 28, and his girlfriend, Tramaine L.S. Williams, 22, also of Euclid, with eight counts of various drug trafficking charges.

In Neal’s affidavit of probable cause, a Euclid police officer who serves on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency task force outlined the investigative work used to identify Neal as the alleged drug dealer. Police then set up a controlled drug buy by calling Neal’s cell phone, and were able to buy about 3 grams of fentanyl in powder and pill form from him on May 4, it reads.

He was arrested that day. Police confiscated his phone and nearly $5,000 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Investigators later learned Neal turned his cell phone over to his girlfriend, Williams. Officers “immediately began communicating” with her through Neal’s phone and “continued purchasing fentanyl from her,” the affidavit reads.

An arraignment in federal court is set for Monday, July 31. Williams was ordered to be kept in custody until trial.

Neal was previously indicted in Cuyahoga County in April on two separate incidents in September 2022 in which a 16-month-old child allegedly overdosed while in his care, and was rescued using the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone.

Firefighters rescued the girl on Sept. 8, after a family member told 911 dispatchers the child had passed out, the FOX 8 I-Team reported at the time. Police were called to a hospital the following day, Sept. 9, when the girl was back in the hospital for breathing problems and rescued by hospital staff.

“Her life has barely begun and already she has been treated two times for overdoses. We are very concerned,” Euclid Police Capt. Jeff Cutwright said at the time.

Neal spoke to detectives in September and said he wouldn’t turn himself in Friday because he had Browns tickets for Sunday,” Cutwright said.

Neal was indicted in April — eight months later — on felony counts of endangering children and obstructing official business.

Neal is currently set for trial on the child endangering charge on Sept. 27. Court records show his bond in that case has been revoked. He sought to have it reinstated, but was denied.