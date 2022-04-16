NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A police dog tracked down a man who fled the scene of a car accident in Connecticut, finding the suspect under a tarp and inside a large plastic garbage bin.

On Friday, police in Naugatuck responded to a two-car accident to find an unoccupied Toyota Camry with significant damage. The driver had fled the scene, but not before grabbing something from the back seat, witnesses said.

Officers were soon able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Austin Cyr, who had a warrant for his arrest.

Footage captured by police shows the officers, together with a K9 unit, tracking the suspect to the back of a house. Police soon find the man under a tarp, inside the garbage bin.

During the investigation, officers also determined that Cyr had been traveling with his mother’s dog, which he removed from the back seat of the Camry after the crash. The dog, which was unharmed, was found tied to a nearby fence and returned to the suspect’s mother.

Cyr was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, resulting in injury and/or property damage, and following too closely. He was also processed for his original warrant.

Cyr was being held on a 5,000 bond as of Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said Cyr was previously arrested in 2017 after he was found with cutting himself with a knife near a school in Torrington and subsequently threatened police. The school was temporarily put on lockdown amid the incident.