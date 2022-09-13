AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 17-year-old motorist has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Texas, during which a man in an electric wheelchair was struck by a truck and left with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place on Sept. 3 in a parking lot in Austin. A preliminary investigation determined the victim was crossing the lot in his wheelchair when he noticed a vehicle driving recklessly. He signaled to the driver to slow down right before he was struck.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage that shows the victim being hit by the truck, falling out of his wheelchair, and going under the vehicle before coming to a rest on the pavement. The truck, a white GMC, keeps traveling toward the exit of the lot, dragging the crumpled wheelchair toward the street before ultimately running it over, as well.

Police in Austin arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a hit-and-run that left a wheelchair user (on the ground, blurred) with life-threatening injuries. (Austin Police Department)

The graphic footage was shared by the Austin Police Department on YouTube. (Viewer discretion is advised.)

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries. Austin police officers, the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene.

This week, the APD announced that 17-year-old Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas had been arrested in connection with the incident. He was booked into the Travis County jail on Friday.

Avila-Banagas was charged with failure to stop and render aid (serious bodily injury), injury to a disabled person, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify in relation to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.