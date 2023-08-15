DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested after a routine traffic stop turned into a violent outburst on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop around 10:15 a.m. on the 500 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly did not comply with instructions and got into a fight with the officer. The officer called for assistance, but the alert was quickly canceled.

The driver has now been taken into custody, authorities said.