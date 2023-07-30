MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of a Budget truck was taken to the Montgomery County Jail after reportedly not stopping for police.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the driver of a Budget truck was under I-75 on State Route 725 around 2:45 a.m. in Miamisburg. Police say the driver, only identified as a black male, did not stop for police on S.R. 725 and headed onto southbound I-75.

When the driver got on the highway, he reportedly exited the highway at the Austin Blvd. exit in Miami Township. Police say the driver exited the vehicle after getting off of the highway and ran from the vehicle on foot.

When police caught up to the reported driver, he was taken into custody.