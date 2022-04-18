COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jurors in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel said Monday they are at an impasse.

Judge Michael Holbrook read a statement to them ordering them to continue working toward reaching a verdict.

Deliberations began Tuesday on 14 counts of murder against Husel, who is accused of ordering lethal amounts of fentanyl and other drugs for ICU patients at former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to ’18.

Opening statements in Franklin County Common Pleas Court took place on Feb. 22. The prosecution called 53 witnesses, and the defense only one, who discussed comfort care.

Husel, 46, is facing the possibility of life in prison. In jury instructions, Holbrook told jurors to consider the lesser offense of attempted murder for each of the counts.