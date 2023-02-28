DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is expected to provide an update on the double homicide that occurred at a Shell gas station on Sunday.

According to the Dayton Police Department, an update will be given at 2:30 p.m. regarding the shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Feb. 26.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Montgomery County Coroner identified 44-year-old Michaela Daniels and 38-year-old Felicia Brown as the two women who were killed while in a vehicle at the Shell gas station at West Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department said a man could be seen on surveillance video exiting the vehicle around 3 a.m.

Three other vehicles were at the gas station at the time and an attendant was inside the gas station, however, no one alerted the police. The attendant reportedly told police they heard shots fired, but thought nothing of it.

Maj. Johns said the attendant notified police of the vehicle around 5 a.m., and Daniels and Brown were then found dead.

Anyone with information can contact the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS or leave a tip with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

